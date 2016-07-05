Comcast Agrees to Put Netflix on X1 Boxes

Related: INCOMPAS Praises Netflix for Comcast Deal

Comcast and Netflix have worked out a deal that would make Netflix programming available via the X1 operating system on Comcast’s Xfinity set-top boxes.

The deal might affect the debate over cord cutters because it would be easier for cable subscribers to watch Netflix, now only available to consumers willing and able to go over-the-top in search of programming options.

It should also help Netflix attract older customers who spend more time watching TV but are less aware of Netflix shows.

In a statement the two companies said: "Comcast and Netflix have reached an agreement to incorporate Netflix into X1, providing seamless access to the great content offered by both companies. We have much work to do before the service will be available to consumers later this year. We'll provide more details at that time."

The statement was first published by Recode, which first reported that a deal had been finalized.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

In the U.S., Netflix has deals to be carried on set-top boxes by a handful of smaller operators including Suddenlink Communications.

In the U.K., Netflix has been integrated into Virgin Media set tops. According to Morgan Stanley analyst Ben Swinburne, Netflix subscription growth accelerated as a result of the deal.

Swinburne sees integration into cable set-top boxes as a big opportunity for Netflix, whose domestic business has matured.