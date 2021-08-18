‘Diary of a Future President’ Season Two on Disney Plus Aug. 18
Tess Romero plays the kid, Gina Rodriguez plays the president
Season two of Diary of a Future President premieres on Disney Plus Aug. 18. The show details the U.S. president, Elena Canero-Reed, and how the Cuban-American rose to prominence from middle school on.
Ilana Peña created the series and is the showrunner. Tess Romero plays young Elena and Gina Rodriguez portrays Elena as an adult. Rodriguez, who starred in Jane the Virgin, is an executive producer.
When the show premiered, Peña likened it to a Latino Wonder Years.
Selenis Leyva plays Elena’s mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell is her brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver plays Gabi’s boyfriend Sam.
Keith Heisler and Molly Breeskin are executive producers alongside Peña and Rodriguez. Diary of a Future President is produced by CBS Studios in association with I Can and I Will Productions.
