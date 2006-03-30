Diaries Opens on The WB

The somewhat controversial Bedford Diaries (some of the more hot-button scenes, including one of a lesbian kiss, were deleted from the first episode in response to the FCC’s recent indecency rulings) premiered on The WB Wednesday night to an 0.9 rating/2 share in the key 18-49 demo, coming in last in its 9-10 time slot, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers.

That might look bad, but the show did improve in its season-to-date average in the young-female demos targeted by the show. Diaries improved 27% over the season time period average in women 18-34 (with a 1.9/5) and 19% in females 12-34 (1.9/5). It was also up 18% over the season average in adults 18-34 (1.3/4) and 8% in women 18-49 (1.3/3). The WB was last overall for the night with a 1.1/3 (its One Tree Hill scored a 1.2/3 in the 8-9 slot).



No. 1 for the night was Fox, boosted by an 11.2/26 for its half-hour American Idol results show. That strong lead-in helped Unan1mous to a 6.3/15 in the

9:30-10 slot, coming in second only to the last half-hour of ABC’s Lost. Fox’s numbers for the night: 6.4/16.

In second place was ABC with a 4.1/11. Lost was its highest-rated show with a 6.6/16. Its crime show The Evidence was down a bit in its second week to a 2.8/8 from 10-11 (from a 3.4/9), but it managed to beat NBC’s Heist, also in its second week with a 2.4/7 (down from a 3.0/8).

NBC was third with a 3.5/9. Deal or No Deal continued to perform well for the peacock net: It scored a 5.4/15 from 8-9, winning its time slot.

Fourth was CBS with a 3.2/8. CSI: NY was its highest-rated show, scoring a 4.6/12 from 10-11.

UPN was fifth, right ahead of The WB with a 1.6/4 for Next Top Model and Veronica Mars.