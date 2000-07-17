Diane Wiest will join the cast of NBCs Law & Order as a new district attorney this fall.

Diane Wiest will join the cast of NBC's 'Law & Order' as a new district attorney this fall. A two-time Academy Award winner for her supporting roles in the films Hannah and Her Sisters and Bullets Over Broadway, Wiest will replace Steven Hill (D.A. Adam Schiff), who has been with Law & Order since its first season in 1990. Law & Order production team Wolf Films/Studios USA was mum on the exact reasons for Hill's departure, but executive producer Dick Wolf is known for making frequent cast changes on the show.