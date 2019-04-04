Diana Miller Named Exec Producer of ‘CBS This Morning’

Diana Miller has been named executive producer of CBS This Morning. She’s been with the program since 2014 and was senior broadcast producer prior to her promotion. She assumes full oversight of the broadcast and reports to Susan Zirinsky, president and senior executive producer of CBS News.

“Diana is exceptionally positioned for this role,” said Zirinsky. “She’s an experienced journalist and collaborative leader. Her editorial vision, innovative ideas and ability to execute have had a positive impact on the broadcast for years and will help take the show into the future.”

Miller was named senior broadcast producer in June 2016, responsible for overseeing the daily editorial programming and staffing of the two-hour morning program. She began her career at CNN and Anderson Cooper 360. In her career, she has produced and helped launch Live from The Couch on WLNY New York, Anderson at Telepictures, and The Seven at MTV.

Ryan Kadro was executive producer of CBS This Morning until his departure earlier this year. He is now with streaming service Quibi.

“CBS This Morning is the best morning news show on television, delivering real news that matters to people’s lives,” said Miller. “I am honored to lead such an incredible team as we continue to bring our audience exclusive stories that only CBS News can provide. It is a thrill to partner with Susan Zirinsky as we build on the show’s strong momentum of recent months.”

Miller is an Emmy, Peabody and DuPont award-winning producer.