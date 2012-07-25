Diana Lewis Retiring from WXYZ

Diana Lewis, anchor at WXYZ Detroit for 35 years, has announced her retirement. Her last day on air at the Scripps station will be Oct. 3.

"The impact Diana Lewis has had upon television and Detroit is immeasurable," said Ed Fernandez, WXYZ vice president and general manager. "We have been incredibly fortunate to work with such a great journalist and Detroit has been fortunate to have such a strong, dedicated voice serving our community."

Lewis first signed on at WPVI Philadelphia in 1968 before joining KABC Los Angeles as the weekend anchor and consumer reporter. While in Los Angeles, Lewis also established herself as an actress, showing up in film classics such as Rocky and TV shows including The Twilight Zone and The Gary Shandling Show.

In 1977, Lewis joined WXYZ and was paired with legendary newsman Bill Bonds.

One of her daughters, Glenda, is an anchor at WXYZ as well.

"I've had the most amazing career," said Lewis. "The people I've met, the lives I've touched, and every life I've touched has touched me as well. The passion I felt the day I drove through the gates at Channel 7 is the same passion I still feel today. I will always be involved in the community, I will always be part of the Channel 7 family."