Diagnosis Good For USA’s 'Royal Pains'
By Alex Weprin
The second episode of USA’s Royal Pains actually improved on its debut, growing in both the P18-49 and P25-54 demographics. That is a first for a scripted show on USA.
Royal Pains drew 2.35 million viewers 18-49 Thursday, up 2% from last week, and 2.6 million P25-54, up 3%. The episode drew 5.6 million total viewers, on par with last week’s premiere.
USA also continues to dominate its broadcast sibling NBC in that timeslot. At 10 p.m. NBC aired a new episode of its drama The Listener. The Listener drew just a 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demo, and only 4.38 million viewers (according to Nielsen Fast Nationals).
