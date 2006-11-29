Diagnosis for 3 Lbs: Cancelled

CBS has pulled its new medical drama 3 lbs. from the schedule immediately after just three airings.

The series featuring Stanley Tucci, about an arrogant neurosurgeon who takes on a new partner, had declined steadily since its premiere, falling from a 2.9 rating in its debut to 2.7 and then 2.4 among adults 18-49.

In its final airing at 10 p.m. Tuesday, the show fell substantially in fast nationals from lead-in The Unit (3.4 rating/9 share) and 14% from the prior season time period average of 2.8/8.

Over the three weeks, it finished 16% below the prior time period occupant, the cancelled Smith (3.2/9 vs. 2.7/7).

Next Tuesday, CBS had planned to run 3 lbs. in place of a rerun of The Unit at 9, followed by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show special at 10. But now the plan is to keep The Unit at 9.

In subsequent weeks, CBS is expected to air one of its crime drama reruns in the 10 p.m. slot.