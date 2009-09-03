Di Scipio Named Fox TV Stations VP for Legal and FCC Compliance
Joseph Di Scipio has been named VP for legal and FCC compliance, for the Fox TV Stations, reporting to CEO Jack Abernethy.
Di Scipio, whose appointment is effective immediately, was most recently with communications law firm Fletcher, Heald & Hildreth, focusing on wireless, wireline and digital regulation.
He is also a former field agent and attorney with the FCC. Fox owns 27 stations in 18 markets.
Di Scipio replaces Dianne Smith, who exited the company last month to join NCTA.
