Di Bona Forms Licensing Firm

Vin Di Bona, creator, director and executive producer of ABC’s long-running series America’s Funniest Home Videos, is forming Hollywood Licensing to license the show’s footage library, as well as to help other firms license their intellectual property. Tammy Treglia will serve as co-chairman of the new company, along with Di Bona.

Treglia previously was executive VP of business affairs and new media for Vin Di Bona Productions. "New technology in many product lines often requires use of funny video clips," Treglia said. "Hollywood Licensing is uniquely positioned in that they have been long time experts in the area of licensing specialty footage."

In the past, Di Bona has licensed funny video clips to advertisers, including clips in ads for All Detergent, Midway Home Entertainment, Southwest Airlines and Bounty Paper Towels. One of Hollywood Licensing’s first customers is Stan Lee Media, which is seeking to license two characters, The Accuser and The Drifter.