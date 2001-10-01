Trending

DGA seeks new deal

By

Following the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild's lead, The Directors Guild of America is looking to get a new contract with Hollywood studios and networks while avoiding a strike.

The DGA's National Board of Directors agreed to a request from the studios over the weekend to open early contract negotiations with the studios. The DGA's secretary-treasurer Gil Cates has been appointed the lead negotiator for the guild.Joe Schlosser