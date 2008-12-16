'Dexter,' 'Californication' Finales Draw Record Ratings

The third season finale of Dexter Sunday night drew 1.5 million viewers, the highest delivery for the network since the 2004 ratings changeover. The combined night, which adds the 9 p.m. premiere and 11 p.m. encore, drew 1.99 million viewers, the highest for any original series since 2004.

Dexter’s success also rubbed off on the season finale of Californication, which drew 615,000 viewers for its premiere, 937,000 for the evening, its best numbers for the season.

Dexter and Californication were both beneficiaries of a number of Golden Globe nominations last week, including best drama and comedy series, respectively, as well as nods for their lead actors, Michael C. Hall and David Duchovny.