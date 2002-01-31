DeWitt top choice to head SNTA

Ad-agency veteran Gene DeWitt has emerged as the winning candidate to run the

Syndicated Network Television Association as president, sources within the

organization confirmed.

But it's not a done deal yet.

Sources said DeWitt is the top choice of the hiring committee, comprised of

executives from Paramount Pictures, The Walt Disney Co. and Studios USA. Warner

Bros. likes Dewitt, too, sources said.

'They're still working on getting all of the member companies on board,' a

source at one of the pro-DeWitt companies said.

The SNTA is the trade association representing national-syndication

advertising sales.

DeWitt didn't return calls to his office.

If DeWitt gets the final nod, he would succeed Allison Bodenmann, whose

contract expired last year.

DeWitt has spent most his career on the agency side of the business. He

formed his own company, DeWitt Media, more than one decade ago. His company was

acquired by Publicis and folded into Optimedia, the company's media-buying

arm.

Some found the choice of DeWitt curious, because the speculation had been

that SNTA members wanted someone from the ad-sales side to run the

organization.

Bodenmann, now with Courtroom Television Network, had also spent most of her

career on the buy side.

And DeWitt sure doesn't need the money -- sources say he earned millions from

the sale of his company to Publicis.