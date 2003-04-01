DeWitt steps down from SNTA
Gene DeWitt, president of the Syndicated Network Television Association, is
departing his post after only one year on the job, sources said.
DeWitt did not return repeated phone calls.
Sources said that while last month's SNTA conference was considered a success, many
industry executives felt that DeWitt could have been more organized in his approach.
However, DeWitt's impending departure has not been discussed with the SNTA's
board of directors, and reports Monday that he was leaving caught syndicators
off-guard.
"SNTA has not terminated Gene, nor have we had any conversations with Gene
about separation," said Howard Levy, the SNTA's chairman of the board and executive
vice president of ad sales for Buena Vista Television.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.