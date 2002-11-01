DeWitt to push syndicated product
Gene DeWitt, president of the Syndicated Network Television Association, hits the road next week armed with new data about why advertisers should
be buying syndicated TV.
DeWitt's target audience: some 34 major TV advertisers that, for various
reasons, aren't buying syndication or not nearly enough to suit the SNTA.
High on the list are auto manufacturers, Proctor & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson,
McDonald's Corp., Burger King Corp. and other fast-food chains, major retailers and credit-card companies.
Before he hits the big advertisers, though, DeWitt will be calling on their
agencies. It would be "the kiss of death" not to, he added.
