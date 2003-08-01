DeWitt leaves SNTA

Gene DeWitt, president of the Syndicated Network Television Association, has

abruptly departed the group, the SNTA said in a terse statement Friday morning.

"The SNTA announced today that Gene DeWitt is no longer with the organization.

The board stated that a search for his replacement will commence immediately,"

the statement said.

The SNTA would not comment further, and Howard Levy, chairman of the SNTA’s board and

executive vice president of advertising sales for Buena Vista Television, was

unavailable at press time.

DeWitt arrived at the SNTA in April 2002. Rumors that he was going to depart

swirled in April, but he insisted that he was planning to stay on. DeWitt signed

a three-year contract, which still has a year-and-a-half remaining.

He was chairman of Optimedia International beginning in 2000 after selling

his own media-management and buying firm, DeWitt Media Inc., to Optimedia.