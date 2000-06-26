DeWine, Kohl warn against big media

The proposed merger of French company Vivendi and U.S. media-and-beverage conglomerate Seagram, owner of Universal, is giving Sens. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) pause. "[T]hough we recognize the benefits of ongoing globalization, we remain troubled by the increasing consolidation in the entertainment and media industries," the two said in a statement last week. DeWine is chairman of the Senate antitrust subcommittee, and Kohl is its ranking member. Committee staff says that, so far, the senators have planned no hearings on the merger.