DeWine, Kohl urge restraint on ownership dereg
Leaders of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Tuesday urged Federal
Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell not to take media-ownership
deregulation too far.
"Throughout our tenures ... we have expressed concern with the possible
impact of media consolidation on how Americans receive their news, information
and entertainment," wrote Sens. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) in a letter to Powell.
The senators are the subcommittee's chairman and ranking Democrat,
respectively.
The lawmakers urged Powell to weigh potential economic efficiencies against
the loss of differing views on news and public affairs.
