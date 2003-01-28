DeWine, Kohl urge restraint on ownership dereg

Leaders of the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee Tuesday urged Federal

Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell not to take media-ownership

deregulation too far.

"Throughout our tenures ... we have expressed concern with the possible

impact of media consolidation on how Americans receive their news, information

and entertainment," wrote Sens. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) in a letter to Powell.

The senators are the subcommittee's chairman and ranking Democrat,

respectively.

The lawmakers urged Powell to weigh potential economic efficiencies against

the loss of differing views on news and public affairs.