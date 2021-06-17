Devour, T-Mobile, Sonic, Vrbo New Shark Week Sponsors

Discovery said that Devour, T-Mobile, Sonic Drive-in and Vrbo are among the new advertisers taking a bite out of Shark Week.

Shark Week, one of Discovery networks’ biggest attractions, will run from July 11 through July 18. It will also stream on Discovery Plus.

Returning sponsors included Cooper Tires, Wayfair, Geico, The Gorilla Glue Company and The Home Depot.

“I am so proud that after more than 30 years of Shark Week, we continue to innovate and provide unique sponsorships and organic opportunities for clients to communicate to our highly engaged audience,” said Scott Kohn, executive VP, ad sales at Discovery, Inc. “We are thrilled with the creative and custom sponsorships that will seamlessly complement this year's Shark Week programming across all of our linear and digital properties, including the very first Shark Week on Discovery Plus.”

Devour Frozen Foods will introduce viewers to Trevor, a Shark Week and Devour fan, who will have a presence in custom multi-platform content throughout Shark Week. Consumers will follow Trevor throughout Shark Week and have the chance to participate in a Shark Week-themed sweepstakes.

Sonic Drive-In is sponsoring linear and digital elements including integrations in Josh Gates Tonight and the Discovery Plus mid-form series Daily Bite. Sonic is also offering a Shark Week Slush, layered with Blue Coconut Slush, real fruit strawberries and topped with two Shark gummies, from June 28 through August 1, while supplies last at participating drive-ins.

T-Mobile has engaged shark experts Joe and Lauren Romeiro on a migration expedition. Viewers can watch on Shark Week linear, social and streaming platforms.

Vrbo will have tagged tune-ins, in-program messaging, custom billboards and a Nature Minute, on linear. It will also have Shark News offer on social platforms along with custom ads and editorial Instagram stories, as well as on Discovery Go.