DeVitre Named SVP at Warner Bros.

Mark DeVitre was named Senior vice President of Business Affairs and Operations for Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution. He will report to Eric Frankel, President of Domestic Cable Distribution.

DeVitre will be a senior business executive of the division, which supplies programming content to the play television and basic cable marketplace and licenses theatrical motion pictures to five broadcast TV networks. He will also be responsible for all legal and business affairs for WBDCD. Prior to joining WBDCD, DeVitre was a Vice President of Sales since November 2003. He previously held positions at Fox Entertainment Group, the FX Network and Warner Home Video, among others.He holds a bachelors from UCLA and a juris doctor from Southwestern University School of Law.