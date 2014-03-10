Devin Johnson Named Tribune Broadcasting Digital Head

Devin C. Johnson has been named senior VP and head of digital media at Tribune Broadcasting. Responsible for product development, social media, content, technology and digital sales strategy, Johnson started March 10 and reports to Larry Wert, president of Tribune Broadcast Media.

Johnson began his media career at Tribune Interactive, then spent seven years at NBCUniversal in digital and financial posts. His last role at NBCU was general manager of Digital Works @NBCU, the company’s content marketing business. Johnson also was chief operating officer at Studio One Networks.

“Devin has both the vision and the operational experience to help Tribune Broadcasting redefine how we serve our audience,” said Wert. “He is an innovative leader with a record of success and we look forward to having him back in the Tribune family.”

Johnson remains in his hometown, Chicago.

“As one of the largest broadcast groups in the country, Tribune Broadcasting has an amazing collection of assets with national scale,” he said. “I look forward to joining the great team Larry has assembled and building and executing a best in class digital solution for advertisers and consumers.”