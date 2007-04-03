Developing: Shooting at CNN Center in Atlanta Leaves One Woman Dead

According to Atlanta's Grady Hospital, one woman is dead after a shooting at the CNN Center Complex. The shooting occured about 30 feet from the back door of the CNN.com newsroom, and several CNN employees witnessed the incident.

According to reports the woman, who has been identified as Clara Riddles, 22, of College Park, was seen being dragged by her hair through the complex by a man. Minutes later, witnesses heard gunshots. After the shooting, the gunman was shot in the face by police. His condition and name are being withheld due to the investigation.

Witnesses say the woman appeared to be pregnant, and police are calling the incident a "domestic situation."