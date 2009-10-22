Developing: Blair Levin Hospitalized

FCC broadband advisor Blair Levin was taken to a Chicago hospital Wednesday after falling ill while attending a broadband conference there, an FCC source confirmed.

"Blair felt ill while giving a speech at a Telecommunications Industry Association dinner in Chicago," said an FCC spokesman. "He's resting comfortably at Northwestern University Hospital. He will return to work shortly."

According to FCC Chief of Staff Edward Lazarus, Levin is expected to be discharged today and return home this afternoon.

The FCC source said it was thought to be a flu-related case of exhaustion and dehydration and that he would be Ok, hopefully checking out Thursday morning.

Levin has been heading up the herculean task of coming up with a national broadband rollout plan for Congress by Feb. 17, 2009.