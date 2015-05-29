Destination America Signs On For Ring of Honor Wrestling

Cable network Destination America has signed a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group to air the wrestling series Ring of Honor starting June 3. Ring of Honor (ROH) will air for 26 weeks on the Discovery Communications network. The deal gives ROH distribution in New York, Los Angeles and other major markets where it currently does not air.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Destination America for the broader distribution of the ROH programming,” commented Joe Koff, chief operating officer, ROH. “ROH will now reach an additional 57 million households including those in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and other large cities where Ring of Honor is not currently airing. With this great partnership with Destination America, we can continue to expand our reach while producing entertaining, original content and continuing to provide wrestling fans some of the best wrestling content available.”

Sinclair acquired ROH in late 2011. Last fall, it lined up its first syndication partner for Ring of Honor in Gannett’s WATL Atlanta.

“With the electric and intense matches that Ring of Honor provides, Destination America is the network for fans to get an entire evening of jaw-dropping entertainment on Wednesday nights,” said Marc Etkind, general manager of Destination America. “Ring of Honor showcases tenacity, athleticism and passion and it serves as the place where America’s favorite wrestling stars are born.”