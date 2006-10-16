Despite Quake, Lost Is Not Lost
By Ben Grossman
An ABC spokesperson confirmed Monday that production for Lost was unaffected by the earthquakes that rocked Hawaii on Sunday morning. The ABC drama was shooting on a full schedule Monday.
ABC’s reality series Supernanny also happened to be shooting at the time in Honolulu, though the show’s star Jo Frost was not on set Sunday. The show did, however, continue shooting Sunday using generators for power.
