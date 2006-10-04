Desperate's Denton Gets Primal

Desperate Housewives

’ James Denton has been named the host of ABC and ESPN2’s Primal Quest, a 10-day adventure race across the Utah desert. The networks will air the show in five installments over one week beginning October 9.

ESPN2 will air the show at 7:30 pm ET for four consecutive nights, from Monday, October 9 through Thursday, October 12. ABC will then air the conclusion on Saturday, October 14 at 2 pm ET.

Primal Quest

features 90 teams of four people in a co-ed, multi-sport race that includes elements such as biking, swimming and racing on horseback. In between television windows, viewers will be able to track the teams’ progress via GPS online.

The show is from ESPN Original Entertainment and Barrett Productions.ESPN will also air the show on ESPN Deportes, ESPN2HD and ESPN International.