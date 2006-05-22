A Desperate Victory

The two-hour Desperate Housewives season finale, from 9-11, was hardly desperate for ratings on Sunday night. The show was the highest-rated program of the night, with a 9.8 rating/23 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen fast affiliate overnight numbers. The Housewives’ finale also beat Dr. Mcdreamy and crew: Last Monday’s Grey’s Anatomy season finale earned a 9.7/22 in the demo. Housewives propelled ABC to a win for the night, with a 7.0/18 overall.

And in more finale news: Fox’s The Simpsons season-ender came in second in its 8:30-9 time slot (to ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home) with a 3.9/11; CBS’ Cold Case season finale came in at a 2.9/8, third in its 8-9 time slot; and The WB’s Charmed exited the small screen for good (The CW did not pick up the show), conjuring up a 1.1/3 from 8-9 for its series-ender. It was followed by a rerun of the show.

Fox was the No. 2 network for the night, earning a 3.5/9 for its lineup of animated laughs. CBS was third with a 2.7/7. NBC, which broadcast the first half of its disaster miniseries 10.5 Apocalypse, came in fourth with a 1.5/5 (the numbers for the movie were a bit of a disaster at a 2.6/6, fourth in the 9-11 time slot).

The WB brought up the rear at a 1.1/3.