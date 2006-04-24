Desperate, Grey’s Clip Shows Dominate Night

ABC won the Sunday-night ratings race, nabbing a 4.6 rating/12 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate ratings.This is despite the fact that both of its powerhouse Sunday shows, Desperate Housewives and Grey’s Anatomy, were clip shows (a.k.a. glorified reruns). And both clip shows got an identical 6.1 rating in the demo, with Desperate getting a 14 share and Grey’s a 15.

Fox was second for the night with a 2.8/8 for its lineup of animated comedies.

NBC was next with a 2.6/7. Its highest-rated show was Crossing Jordan, which scored a 3.6/9 from 10-11.

CBS earned a 2.4/6. Its Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, In From the Night, earned a 2.3/5.

The WB brought up the rear with an 0.9/3 for reruns of Reba and Pepper Dennis and a first-run episode of the soon-to-be-invisible Charmed.