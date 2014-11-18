DeSimone Named WMSN Madison GM

John DeSimone has been named general manager of Sinclair’s WMSN Madison. He’s been a VP and general manager of national sales at Azteca America since 2011.

“John has a proven track record of inspiring his sales teams and providing them with the appropriate support and systems to be successful while building relationships with key clients, which resulted in increased billings and revenue shares at the stations he was leading,” said Steve Marks, co-COO at Sinclair.

DeSimone was previously VP and director of sales at WXTV and WFUT in New York. Before that, he was VP of national sales at Univision.

“Sinclair is at the vanguard of ‘new and innovative’ in the broadcast industry, and I look forward to utilizing the company’s vast resources and working with the talented team at WMSN to the benefit of the Madison television viewers and the community at large,” said DeSimone.