‘Design Star: Next Gen’ on Discovery Plus Feb. 24

Design Star: Next Gen, a competition series inspired by HGTV Design Star, premieres on Discovery Plus with a 90-minute episode Feb. 24. The same episode airs on HGTV that same night at 9 p.m.

Allison Holker Boss hosts. There are six episodes.

Eight designers, renovators and brand-builders compete, with the winner getting $50,000. Judges are Jonathan Adler and Lauren Makk, and a rotating lineup of design celebs, including Jasmine Roth and Kim Myles, who won HGTV Design Star season two.

“Lots of designers and home renovators tell us they dream about having their own show on HGTV,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “For the ones selected to be on Design Star: Next Gen, their lives are about to change in ways they can’t imagine. This series will provide a once-in-a-lifetime showcase for their talent and creativity. It will raise their national visibility, multiply their business opportunities and boost their status as social media influencers.”

The contestants are Tony Allgeier, Arianna Danielson, Chris Goddard, Carmeon Hamilton, Eli Hariton, Peti Lau, Marisa Molinaro and Justin Q. Williams. Competing out of a “design hub” in Southern California, each contestant is given a design lab, which Discovery Plus calls “a house-inspired space,” that must be reimagined for each challenge.