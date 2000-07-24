Trending

DES, a Los Angeles-based media-application service provider whose clients include DreamWorks SKG, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Universal, has introduced the Global Media Engine,

By

DES, a Los Angeles-based media-application service provider whose clients include DreamWorks SKG, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Universal, has introduced the Global Media Engine, a proprietary process of combining media technologies, applications and expertise to leverage the power of broadband to consumers. Capabilities include encoding, hosting, asset management and storage of digital content that can then be distributed via broadband to consumers with any IP-enabled device.