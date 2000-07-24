DES, a Los Angeles-based media-application service provider whose clients include DreamWorks SKG, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Universal, has introduced the Global Media Engine,
DES, a Los Angeles-based media-application service provider whose clients include DreamWorks SKG, Paramount, Warner Bros. and Universal, has introduced the Global Media Engine, a proprietary process of combining media technologies, applications and expertise to leverage the power of broadband to consumers. Capabilities include encoding, hosting, asset management and storage of digital content that can then be distributed via broadband to consumers with any IP-enabled device.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.