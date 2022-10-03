'Derry Girls' Back on Netflix Oct. 7

Season three of comedy Derry Girls starts on Netflix Oct. 7. Lisa McGee created the show, about teens coming of age in Derry, Northern Ireland in the '90s.

It will be the final season for the series. There will be seven episodes.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland and Dylan Llewellyn are in the cast.

“While Northern Ireland is growing up, this gang of eejits certainly aren't any time soon–there's hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over,” according to Netflix.

The show airs on Channel 4 in the U.K. Seasons one and two both had six episodes.

“Change may finally be coming to Northern Ireland. But the high school hardships of Erin and her friends show no signs of letting up,” adds Netflix. ■