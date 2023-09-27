Derick Waller, WABC New York Reporter, Stepping Down Due to ‘Grueling’ Schedule
Works on ‘Eyewitness News This Morning’, which kicks off at 4:30 a.m.
Derick Waller, reporter at WABC New York, is leaving the station October 3. He shared on X that he needs a break from his “grueling” overnight schedule. He works on Eyewitness News This Morning, which airs 4:30 to 6 a.m.
ABC owns WABC, known as ABC7 and Eyewitness News.
“Working for Eyewitness News has been a literal dream come true,” he wrote. “An old friend reminded me of that fact recently, texting me about how I used to talk in high school about wanting to be a reporter here.
“Covering some of the biggest stories on the planet for the biggest TV station in the country every morning has been a privilege, but I must be honest: the overnight schedule is grueling.”
September 27, 2023
Waller added that he has loved working at WABC, and “loved being a voice for people who don’t have one.” He also mentioned loving “being my true authentic self every morning — a queer person of color.”
From Richmond, Virginia, Waller previously worked at WVIR Charlottesville, WNCN Raleigh and WEWS Cleveland.
