Derek Jeter Special ‘The Captain’ Follows Home Run Derby on ESPN

Docuseries The Captain, about Yankees standout Derek Jeter, debuts on ESPN and ESPN Plus July 18. Episode one runs after the MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. There are seven episodes.

Randy Wilkins directed the ESPN Films series.

“He was the face of the New York Yankees, a five-time World Series champion, the most popular and admired player in baseball, and one of the great sports superstars of any age,” says ESPN. “The Captain tells the story of Derek Jeter’s life and Hall of Fame career in a seven-part docuseries that’s anchored by exclusive, extensive, unprecedentedly candid interviews with Jeter, along with his family and dozens of teammates, rivals, and observers.”

The series features interviews with Jeter, his mother and father, his sister, his wife, Hannah, Yankees mates Roger Clemens, Tino Martinez, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, C.C. Sabathia, Darryl Strawberry, Joe Torre and Bernie Williams, and hip-hop artists Fat Joe and Jadakiss.

“We set out on a journey to discover the man behind the iconic Yankees number two jersey,” said Wilkins. “The series gives insight into a Hall of Fame baseball career, but more importantly, we reveal a person who sits at multiple intersections of American culture. The Captain is a story about race, media, celebrity culture, and the insatiable drive to be the best version of yourself.”

The first episode details Jeter’s upbringing as a biracial child in the Midwest and getting drafted by the Yankees. ■