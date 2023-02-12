Derek Jeter Joins Fox Sports’ Major League Baseball TV Team
Deal announced during Super Bowl pre-game show
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is joining Fox Sports as part of its Major League Baseball announcing team beginning with the 2023 season.
The announcement was made during Fox’s pregame Super Bowl coverage. Jeter walked out to join Fox Sports announcers Curt Menafee, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Strahan. Rodriguez was Jeter’s teammate on the New York Yankees.
Jeter is the latest high-profile retired athlete to join Fox Sports. NFL legend Tom Brady will be joining Fox Sports during the 2024 season as a game analyst.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jeter, who was reserved with the press during his time as captain of the Yankees, in 2014 helped start the Players Tribune, a website that allowed players to tell their stories without going through traditional media. The players tribune was acquired by MInute Media in 2109.
At MLB on fox, Jeter will work with A-Rod, David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. ■
