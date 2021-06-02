Derek Chang, Former NBA, DirecTV Exec, Named CEO of Friend MTS

Derek Chang, the former NBA, Scripps Networks and DirecTV executive, was named CEO of Friend MTS, a provider of content protection services.

Chang succeeds company founder Jonathan Friend, who will serve as the chief product officer.

“As we continue to innovate with groundbreaking solutions that our valued customers and partners have come to expect, now is the time to transition to our next leader and we are thrilled to welcome Derek to the helm of Friend MTS,” said Friend. “With deep expertise in the global sports and entertainment space, Derek brings invaluable insight to leveraging technology to create an impactful footprint for an ever-evolving media and content ecosystem.”

Chang, who will be based in London, most recently served as CEO of NBA China. Before that he was head of international lifestyle channels for Scripps Networks Interactive and executive VP, content at DirecTV. He also held posts at Charter Communications, Yes Network and TCI Communications.

“It is my privilege to join Friend MTS as we ramp up our innovation of the technology essential to protect the needs of a complex global media industry,” said Chang. “We are at the forefront of rapid changes in consumer behavior, new business models and technology, and will ensure that creators, owners and distributors worldwide will have the formidable tools necessary to protect their valuable content.”