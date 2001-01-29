Deregulate, with exceptions
Comcast President Brian Roberts called for "deregulatory parity" in an address to Beltway business leaders Wednesday. He urged the new administration to support deregulating phone companies and satellite operators to give them more leverage in the broadband space. However, he added, in a prepared statement, the caveat that phone company deregulation should be handled carefully and not in "ways that entrench their dominance in local telephone service."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.