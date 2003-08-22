Dereg Web site launched

Conservative group Americans for Tax Reform has launched a Web site, www.stopmediaregulation.org.

As its name implies, it opposes efforts to roll back the Federal Communications Commission’s new,

generally looser ownership rules.

Taking a page from the competition -- moveon.org, mediareform.org -- the new site includes a

form electronic mail for easy complaining to your legislator.

The site blames the reregulations efforts on "congressional liberals" trying to

"muzzle popular conservative talk-show hosts like Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity

and Bill O'Reilly."

The group plans to take out banner ads on the Web sites

of Matt Drudge (www.drudgereport.com),

Fox News Channel (www.foxnews.com) and

others touting the new site.