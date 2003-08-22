Dereg Web site launched
Conservative group Americans for Tax Reform has launched a Web site, www.stopmediaregulation.org.
As its name implies, it opposes efforts to roll back the Federal Communications Commission’s new,
generally looser ownership rules.
Taking a page from the competition -- moveon.org, mediareform.org -- the new site includes a
form electronic mail for easy complaining to your legislator.
The site blames the reregulations efforts on "congressional liberals" trying to
"muzzle popular conservative talk-show hosts like Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity
and Bill O'Reilly."
The group plans to take out banner ads on the Web sites
of Matt Drudge (www.drudgereport.com),
Fox News Channel (www.foxnews.com) and
others touting the new site.
