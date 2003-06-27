Dereg debates rise in Australia, Britain

If it was "World Media Ownership Day" Thursday, someone forgot to tell us.

Not only was the U.S. Senate marking up the regulatory Federal Communications Commission-reauthorization

bill, but the Australian {arliament was defeating its own media-deregulation bill and

PBS president Pat Mitchell was delivering a 'cautionary' tale about deregulation

to Britain's House of Lords, which is in the midst of debating its own legislation.

The Guardian newspaper's Web site (www.guardian.co.uk) was reporting that

Australia's media-dereg bill, backed by an expansion-minded Rupert Murdoch, was

defeated Thursday after a poison-pill amendment (our characterization) banning

newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership was added by an independent Tasmanian

senator.

The Conservative party-backed bill was thought to be on track after a

U.S.-style diversity index was added.

The upper-house defeat was characterized as "a dagger through the heart for

media reform."

Meanwhile, in London, Mitchell was addressing the House of Lords at the

request of an old friend, the Labor Party's Lord Puttnam, who is trying to put

limits on a media-dereg bill there that, according to The Guardian, would

benefit Murdoch by allowing him to own Channel Five there.

Saying she was providing a cautionary tale as Britain debated its own

communications bill, Mitchell said the world media landscape is now dominated by

"a handful of global conglomerates."

Identifying them as The Walt Disney Co., Viacom Inc., News Corp. and her old boss, AOL Time

Warner Inc., Mitchell said, "In the opinion of many who have watched these big

companies consolidate, sometimes [they] put their needs for profits at cross-purposes with their need to provide open access, diversity of product and the

public's need to be informed, as well as entertained."

Mitchell singled out Murdoch and News Corp., though not by name, saying, "18

million Americans who now get their media delivered by satellite may well be

facing the reality of one gatekeeper" -- an obvious reference to Murdoch's

proposed purchase of DirecTV Inc., which made even less oblique by her kicker: "His name

would be a familiar one to you."

On a regulatory roll, Mitchell told the Lords (and Baronesses): "You cannot

have a democracy without having a healthy, democratic media system, and media is

too important to leave to the marketplace to control or direct."

Public broadcasting "can and should be the antidote to

consolidation everywhere," she said, "but we cannot be the only

remedy."