Dereg for all

USTA President Roy Neel says the FCC's review of its cable open-access policy should lead to deregulation of all broadband services, including local telephone digital subscriber line (DSL) services. "We hope this will be a much broader review than simply over the cable platform," he told reporters in Washington last week.

FCC Chairman William Kennard pledged to reconsider the FCC's "hands-off" policy on access to cable-broadband networks in the wake of a federal appeals court decision giving his agency clear authority to decide whether Internet competitors should have the right to connect to cable networks. USTA and its member local-telephone providers want the FCC to treat all broadband providers equally by eliminating interconnection requirements for DSL services.