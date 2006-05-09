Derby Pays Off for TVG
By Ben Grossman
While NBC’s ratings for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby were off about 10% from last year’s race, the Run For the Roses paced the TVG interactive horseracing network to a single-day wagering record.
TVG viewers bet more than $2.9 million on the Derby, leading to a one-day wagering record of $7,555,958 for the network.That figure was up 18% over last year.
The network also announced a record amount of wagering for first quarter of 2006, as TVG handled bets totaling more than $71.5 million, a 16% bump over the same quarter a year ago.
