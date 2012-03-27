DePury Named WBRE News Director

James E. DePury has been named news director at Nexstar's WBRE Wilkes Barre-Scranton. He starts March 30 and reports to general manager Robert G. Bee.

DePury was the producer of the 11 p.m. news at Hearst TV's WGAL Harrisburg. Prior to that he was news director for Tribune's WPMT Harrisburg. Before arriving in Harrisburg, DePury was the news director at WJKS Jacksonville and WCBD Charleston.

"Jim's news experience and leadership is unmatched in Northeastern Pennsylvania broadcast television and a welcomed asset to WBRE and our digital, mobile and online initiatives," said Bee. "He brings a creative and fresh approach to our operations, intimate knowledge of the region, the state of Pennsylvania and paramount focus to the concerns and issues our viewers face every day."

WBRE launches HD news April 2. Bee took over as GM in January after Lou Abitabilo retired.