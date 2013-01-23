Department Heads Come and Go at KFOR Oklahoma City
Mary Ann Eckstein, news director at KFOR-KAUT Oklahoma City,
is departing the Local TV-owned stations after 33 years at the stations. She's
not revealed her plans.
"Mary Ann's departure leaves a void in the
newsroom," said Wes Milbourn, KFOR-KAUT president and general manager.
"But the team she assembled won't miss a beat during this leadership
change. Mary Ann leaves a well-staffed and talented news team that knows what
it takes to be No. 1."
Milbourn also welcomed Mark Martin as general sales manager,
a post that opened when Milbourn was promoted to general manager, succeeding
Jim Boyer upon his retirement at the end of the year. Martin comes from WVTV
Milwaukee.
"Taking on Wes's role here at KFOR and KAUT is no small
task," said Martin. "But he's right down the hall. Now he just needs
to leave us alone and run the station. I've got this sales thing down."
Milbourn spoke of a "new energy in the building"
with the personnel changes. "NewsChannel 4's market leading position in
news, advertising and community involvement is about to get even
stronger," he said.
