Department Heads Come and Go at KFOR Oklahoma City

Mary Ann Eckstein, news director at KFOR-KAUT Oklahoma City,

is departing the Local TV-owned stations after 33 years at the stations. She's

not revealed her plans.





"Mary Ann's departure leaves a void in the

newsroom," said Wes Milbourn, KFOR-KAUT president and general manager.

"But the team she assembled won't miss a beat during this leadership

change. Mary Ann leaves a well-staffed and talented news team that knows what

it takes to be No. 1."





Milbourn also welcomed Mark Martin as general sales manager,

a post that opened when Milbourn was promoted to general manager, succeeding

Jim Boyer upon his retirement at the end of the year. Martin comes from WVTV

Milwaukee.





"Taking on Wes's role here at KFOR and KAUT is no small

task," said Martin. "But he's right down the hall. Now he just needs

to leave us alone and run the station. I've got this sales thing down."





Milbourn spoke of a "new energy in the building"

with the personnel changes. "NewsChannel 4's market leading position in

news, advertising and community involvement is about to get even

stronger," he said.