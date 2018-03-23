DePalma Named EVP of MNI Targeted Media

Klarn DePalma, WFSB Hartford VP and general manager, has been named executive VP of MNI Targeted Media, which joined Meredith’s Local Media Group after the company’s acquisition of Time Inc. He will report to Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group executive VP.

“Klarn is an innovative leader who understands the future of this business,” said McCreery. “His leadership will expedite the integration of MNI into the Meredith Local Media Group, and provide the opportunity to expand the digital reach of our 17 local television stations.”

DePalma joined WFSB as an account executive in 1993, was promoted to local sales manager in 1998, to general sales manager in 2002, and to director of sales for WFSB and WSHM Springfield (MA). In 2005, he was named VP and general manager.

In 2010, DePalma was named General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable magazine.

“I think the two most exciting things about MNI are the people and the technology it develops,” said DePalma. “The proprietary data MNI provides clients for digital campaigns via the Omnipoint System is a game changer. I am looking forward to joining this team that is committed to success in 40 markets across the country.”

With DePalma moving up, WFSB News Director Dana Neves has been promoted to VP and general manager.

SEE ALSO:Selzer Named CMT Senior VP of Program Development

“Dana is an outstanding leader. Her years of experience and dedication to both Channel 3 and Meredith have prepared her to lead this dominate No. 1 television station,” said McCreery. “I look forward to Dana’s continued success and service to our viewers and advertisers in Hartford, New Haven and throughout Connecticut.”