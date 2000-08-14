Denver news director down shifts

Diane Mulligan, who shepherded the KMGH-TV Denver newsroom during the difficult days of the Columbine story, has resigned the news directorship there. She is looking to cut back, she said, in order to spend more time with her 6-year-old.

Mulligan said she is talking with the station about other roles that will not be as time-consuming. She hopes to stay in Denver. "I've never loved a job as much as this one," said the veteran newswoman. "But I need something that's not as demanding."