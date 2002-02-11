Denver Airport story grabs attention
KCNC-TV Denver has caused a stir in that city with its weeks-long
investigation that uncovered police officers loafing on duty at Denver
International Airport.
The sweeps story has prompted local and state investigations, as well as
numerous newspaper articles and editorials and hours of talk radio.
News director Angie Kucharski said she was 'amazed at the amount of outrage
from the community.'
Kucharski said the station had already received extraordinary levels of
viewer feedback in support of its reporting.
