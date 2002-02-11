Denver Airport story grabs attention

KCNC-TV Denver has caused a stir in that city with its weeks-long

investigation that uncovered police officers loafing on duty at Denver

International Airport.

The sweeps story has prompted local and state investigations, as well as

numerous newspaper articles and editorials and hours of talk radio.

News director Angie Kucharski said she was 'amazed at the amount of outrage

from the community.'

Kucharski said the station had already received extraordinary levels of

viewer feedback in support of its reporting.