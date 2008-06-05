Dennis Hopper Tapped For ‘Crash’ Adaptation

Actor Dennis Hopper will star in the television adaptation of the film Crash for Starz, the network announced Thursday.

Hopper will play “Ben” a maverick music producer looking for one final score.

Starz green-lit the adaptation in January, giving the one hour drama series a 13 episode pickup.

Thanks to an interim agreement with the Writers Guild of America, Lionsgate, which is producing the show, was able to begin pre-production on Crash while most programs were stopped dead in their tracks.

Crash will debut on Starz in October.