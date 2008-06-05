Dennis Hopper Tapped For ‘Crash’ Adaptation
By Alex Weprin
Actor Dennis Hopper will star in the television adaptation of the film Crash for Starz, the network announced Thursday.
Hopper will play “Ben” a maverick music producer looking for one final score.
Starz green-lit the adaptation in January, giving the one hour drama series a 13 episode pickup.
Thanks to an interim agreement with the Writers Guild of America, Lionsgate, which is producing the show, was able to begin pre-production on Crash while most programs were stopped dead in their tracks.
Crash will debut on Starz in October.
