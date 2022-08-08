Dennis Eckersley to Depart Red Sox Booth End of Season

Dennis Eckersley announced he will depart the Boston Red Sox broadcast team at the end of the season. In the baseball Hall of Fame, Eckersley, who is 67, joined NESN in 2003 as a studio analyst and moved to the broadcast booth in 2009.

He was both a starting pitcher and a reliever in an MLB career that lasted 24 seasons. He played for the Indians, Cubs, A’s, Cardinals and Red Sox before retiring in 1998.

Eckersley is an outspoken analyst. NESN noted his “effortless banter and smart analysis.”

“We are fortunate that Dennis has been a part of our Red Sox coverage on NESN for 20 years. His unbridled passion, nuanced insights and Eck humor will be dearly missed and we are thankful for his many contributions to NESN,” Sean McGrail, NESN president and CEO, said. “We wish him the best as he embarks on this next chapter of his life as a grandfather, father, husband and member of Red Sox Nation.”

Eckersley went 197-171 with a 3.50 ERA, and saved 390 games. He won an MVP and a Cy Young Award.

"After 50 years in Major League Baseball, I am excited about this next chapter of my life," Eckersley said. "I will continue to be an ambassador for the club and a proud member of Red Sox Nation, while transitioning to life after baseball alongside my wife Jennifer, my children and my grandchildren."

Eckersley continued, “I’m forever grateful to NESN, the Red Sox, my family and the fans for supporting me throughout my career and through this decision and I look forward to remaining engaged with the team in a variety of capacities for years to come.” ■