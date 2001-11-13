Trending

Dennehy plays Knight in ESPN flick

By

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy will portray controversial college basketball coach Bobby Knight in ESPN's first original movie Season on the Brink.

The movie goes into production later this month and debuts on March 10, 2002.

It's ESPN's first made-for-TV movie and a key part of the network's evolution towards more scripted and entertainment programming. - Allison Romano