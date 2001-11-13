Dennehy plays Knight in ESPN flick
Veteran actor Brian Dennehy will portray controversial college basketball coach Bobby Knight in ESPN's first original movie Season on the Brink.
The movie goes into production later this month and debuts on March 10, 2002.
It's ESPN's first made-for-TV movie and a key part of the network's evolution towards more scripted and entertainment programming. - Allison Romano
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.