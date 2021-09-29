Denis Crushell Joins Precise TV as Chief Commercial Officer

Precise TV, a kid safe contextual advertising platform, named Denis Crushell as chief commercial officer, a new post.

Crushell, most recently chief revenue officer at Tubular Labs will be responsible for new revenue initiatives as Precise TV expands beyond targeting ads on YouTube to connected TV and other digital media. The company is in active discussion with TV publishers to roll out its technology across the U.S.

“I’ve worked with Denis over the years and he’s the perfect fit to lead our global commercialization initiatives,” said Christian Dankl, chairman and co-founder of Precise TV. “Denis is an industry leader and connected to some of the most influential companies and executives transforming the online video and convergent TV world. We’re going through a period of impressive growth in the U.S. and Denis joins at a pivotal moment to help expand our platform to connected TV and eventually all video platforms.”

As part of its growth, Precise TV has hired several sales people in the U.S and established a headquarters in New York.

Before Tubular Labs, Crushell was head of EMEA sponsorships at YouTube and held a number of jobs with Google.

“I’m astounded at what the Precise TV team has built, entirely bootstrapped,” said Crushell. “I’ve seen plenty of impressive engineering in the video technology industry, and Precise TV’s self-learning system is like no other. Solving for brand suitability is just the tip of Precise TV’s sphere. Our solution removes upwards of 40 to 60% of wasted ad impressions for advertisers on YouTube. The resulting mix of branding, performance and technology delivers consistent business outcomes for our advertising partners.”

Precise TV uses proprietary algorithms to develop a dynamic taxonomy to categorize billions of YouTube videos, resulting in an accurate contextual ad targeting offering that requires no personally identifiable information, and no cookies, protecting privacy and enabling the company to be COPPA compliant.